Baroness Grey-Thompson won 16 medals at five Paralympic Games, including 11 golds

Former Paralympic champion Tanni Grey-Thompson says coronavirus has "widened the gap again" between the activity levels of disabled people and non-disabled people, and that there is "a lot of work to be done".

She said it was "definitely not as easy" for disabled people to exercise because of the closure of gyms and leisure facilities in lockdown.

A survey by the Activity Alliance found twice the number of disabled people felt coronavirus had reduced their ability to take part in sport or physical activity "to a great extent" compared with non-disabled people.

Almost a quarter (23%) of disabled respondents felt they had not received enough information about how to be active during the pandemic, a significantly higher proportion than non-disabled people.

Baroness Grey-Thompson, a former wheelchair racer who won 11 Paralympic gold medals, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "With gyms and leisure provision being closed, it makes it harder for people to get out. It's definitely not as easy for disabled people to be active - you can't just go for a jog in the same way that somebody else can.

"The gap between disabled and non-disabled people being active pre-pandemic was closing but the pandemic, like many things, has widened the gap again.

"So we've got to look back to see actually what opportunities disabled people are given to be active, to play sport, not just be on a Paralympic pathway, which is lovely, but actually thinking about their everyday mental health and wellbeing."

Previous research by the Activity Alliance found that the most common barrier to being active before the pandemic among disabled people was a long-term health condition, followed by getting older and a general lack of motivation.

The pandemic has presented new barriers to keeping active, with the main one being self-isolating at home, which 38% of disabled people said had stopped them being as active as they would have liked.

The next most common barrier was "fear of contracting coronavirus", selected by 35% of disabled respondents.

Meanwhile, almost three-quarters (74%) of disabled people reported that Covid-19 and the associated lockdown measures had affected their health at least to some extent.

Barry Horne, chief executive of Activity Alliance, said of the research: "No disabled person should ever feel forgotten or overlooked in the communities we all serve. That's why this insight is so important. We have listened to disabled people and urge decision makers to do the same, and act swiftly upon the findings."

Sport England's 10-year strategy includes a commitment to reduce the inequalities in activity levels, and the organisation said they would be working "to remove barriers and make activity more accessible".