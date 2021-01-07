Special Olympics gymnast Alison MacKenzie is among those whose training has been affected

Some major disability sport organisations say the exemption from the government which allows them to operate outdoors is welcome in principle but largely meaningless in practice.

While elite disabled athletes are allowed to continue training indoors and outdoors, at grassroots level, organised outdoor sport can continue.

Special Olympics Great Britain (SOGB) says it would like more trust from the government to be able to provide sport safely.

The government has allowed grassroots sport for disabled people to continue during the Covid-19 lockdown because cancelling it would have a disproportionate impact on them.

SOGB provides sport for over 10,000 athletes with an intellectual disability, but in most cases venues and facilities cannot or will not reopen just for its sessions.

SOGB head of sport and competition Laura Davies wants the government to work more closely with providers and disability sport organisations to ensure activity can reopen as quickly and safely as possible.

"Right now we understand the need to be in lockdown," she told BBC Sport.

"But we know what we need to be doing to protect our athletes and what we need is an element of trust. There needs to be trust in the sport and leisure industry at grassroots level just as there is in elite sport."

The charity says people with an intellectual disability are six times more likely to die if they contract Covid-19, largely because of underlying health issues.

What about sports who cater for both elite and grassroots?

The two team sports which will have GB representatives at this year's rescheduled Tokyo Paralympics are wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

Both governing bodies - GB Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR) and British Wheelchair Basketball - have suspended their grassroots programmes in line with government guidance.

However, while some elite members of the GB wheelchair basketball programme are continuing to train, GBWR, which has some players with more complex health issues, has opted to suspend its elite programme, including cancelling a training camp in Lilleshall later this month.

Chief executive David Pond told BBC Sport: "At grassroots level the dispensation does not have any advantage for us as we are an indoor sport and it is just not safe or practical to try and provide the game outside.

"The elite dispensation does allow us to bring the GB squad together to train but we have taken the decision not to exercise this option at the moment. This is a risk-based decision.

"We have an important duty of care to ensure we do not place our athletes at an increased risk of infection, moreover sport like every other facet of society has a responsibility to support the government and the NHS to bring the virus under control."

GB player Gavin Walker, who broke his neck in an accident in 2010 and who is hoping to be part of the squad for Tokyo, added: "Disabilities themselves are so wide and varied, just a blanket 'go ahead, play sport' doesn't really fit. There are so many other factors to take into consideration.

"From an organisation standpoint we can only go ahead with playing rugby when it is safe to do so and a lot of the athletes that play our sport are some of the most vulnerable.

"It doesn't make us more likely to catch the virus but if we do catch the virus then our reduced respiratory function, our lack of ability to cough and to control our body temperatures would be quite significant."