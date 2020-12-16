Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jon-Allan Butterworth (left) won Paralympic gold in Rio alongside Jody Cundy (centre) and Louis Rolfe (right)

Paralympic champion Jon-Allan Butterworth has retired from professional cycling.

The former RAF weapons technician, 34, won mixed team sprint gold at Rio 2016 alongside Jody Cundy and Louis Rolfe.

Butterworth - a three-time silver medallist at London 2012 - joined British Cycling in 2007, 10 weeks after having his arm amputated because of injuries suffered in Iraq.

"I have enjoyed a long and successful career," Butterworth said.

"My proudest achievement is becoming the first British ex-serviceman to win a gold in Paralympic history.

"I have had the pleasure of working with some truly amazing people who have helped make it all possible."

Butterworth's decision comes just over eight months before the delayed Tokyo Paralympic Games begin.

He continued: "On reflection at the end of this strange year, the time feels right to retire from professional cycling so that I can focus my energy on the next step of my career.

"I wish my team-mates all the very best in their preparations for Tokyo 2021 and I thank them for all the memories."

Butterworth set a world record for the C5 kilo at his debut UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships event in Montichiari, Italy in 2011, the first of 10 world championship medals that included four golds.