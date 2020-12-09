Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Neil Simpson (left) skis with older brother Andrew as his guide

Aberdeenshire Para-skier Neil Simpson says being on the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year shortlist is "a big honour".

The visually-impaired 18-year-old has been nominated along with footballer Jude Bellingham and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Sir Andy Murray, Wayne Rooney and Tom Daley are among the previous recipients of the award.

"I must be doing something right to get into the top three," said Simpson.

"It's a big honour and definitely encouraging, it makes me want to work even harder."

Simpson enjoyed a breakthrough success at the World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup in Slovenia in January, winning slalom gold and giant slalom bronze.

He is currently ranked eighth in the slalom and is ninth in the world for the giant slalom.

Simpson, who took up skiing when he was four, was born with Nystagmus, a condition which causes uncontrollable eye movements.

"My eyes are wobbling involuntarily, I can't stop them so that makes my vision blurry and reduced," said the Banchory Academy pupil.

"I just try and deal with it as best I can and get on with it. I do have occasional crashes but my confidence in what I can do is helping to build my skiing abilities up."

Older brother Andrew acts as his guide and has been a major factor behind recent successes.

"We know what we are thinking even if we don't need to say it, so that definitely helps," he said.

"He skis in front of me. We have Bluetooth intercoms so we can talk back and forward. He is giving me instructions on what is coming up and I am responding to him saying that I am okay or if I am struggling and he needs to hold back a bit."

The winner will be announced on Blue Peter on 10 December and will feature in the live SPOTY show on the 20 December.