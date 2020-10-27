Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Ileana Rodriguez - the RPT's chef de mission - is a Cuban refugee who represented the United States at the London 2012 Paralympics

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will send up to six athletes to Tokyo 2020 as part of a Refugee Paralympic Team (RPT).

London 2012 Paralympian Ileana Rodriguez - herself a former refugee - will be the team's chef de mission and will select the team with the IPC.

A two-person Independent Paralympic Athletes Team - a refugee and an asylee - competed at Rio 2016.

There will also be a refugee team competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ten athletes competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio but the team for the postponed Tokyo Games is set to be larger.

The IPC said it wanted to "create awareness of the plight faced by refugee athletes" and "send a message of hope to the almost 80 million forcibly displaced worldwide".

It will support prospective RPT athletes by providing funding to allow them to attend qualification events and helping them prepare for competitions by providing coaching support.

Those selected will receive further support during the Games and will be given the opportunity to compete at other competitions through to the end of 2021.

The Tokyo Paralympics, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take place from 24 August to 5 September 2021.