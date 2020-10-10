Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hewett had previously won the French Open in 2017

Britain's Alfie Hewett won his second title of the 2020 French Open by beating Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the wheelchair men's singles final.

Hewett, who won the doubles event with Gordon Reid on Friday, won 6-4 4-6 6-3 to seal his fourth singles Grand Slam.

He trailed 3-1 in the decider, received treatment for a left shoulder issue but returned take the next five games.

It is the second time he has won the singles title at Roland Garros and his 13th Slam win in singles and doubles.

"I hope to get a good pizza in tonight to celebrate," Hewett ,22, said.

"It's amazing to come here today and get the double. Me and my left shoulder are ready for a break."

As Hewett served for the match there was a lengthy delay at 15-15 because of an mechanical issue with Gerard's chair.

When play resumed Hewett won the next three points, sealing the match after two hours 36 minutes with a volley at the net.

Hewett's win with Reid on Friday meant the British pair completed a clean sweep of the doubles titles in the three Grand Slams available this year.

He also reached the singles final at the US Open last month.

Hewett - who has Perthes disease which affects his hip and femur - had been told earlier this year that 2020 would be his final year on the circuit because his disability is not severe enough to meet new classification criteria but he was given a 12-month reprieve last month.

There is more British interest later on Saturday with Andy Lapthorne meeting Dylan Alcott of Australia in the men's quad singles final and Jordanne Whiley looking to secure her third Grand Slam doubles title of the year in the women's final.