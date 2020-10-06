Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett won the men's wheelchair doubles title at last month's US Open

Britain's Gordon Reid will play defending champion Gustavo Fernandez in the first round of the wheelchair singles at the French Open.

The winner of the match, which is a repeat of last year's final, could face Briton Alfie Hewett in the semi-finals.

Hewett starts against Stephane Houdet of France.

Jordanne Whiley has again drawn world number one Diede de Groot - just as she did in her opening match at last month's US Open.

Andy Lapthorne will make his debut in the quad singles and doubles events.

Reid and Hewett will compete together in the doubles after winning the Australian and US Open titles this year.

Whiley will also play in the women's doubles after winning titles at this year's other two Grand Slams with Japan's Yui Kamiji.