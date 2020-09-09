Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hewett has won three Grand Slam singles titles and seven Grand Slam doubles titles

Britain's Alfie Hewett made short work of doubles partner and compatriot Gordon Reid in the US Open quarter-finals, winning 6-0 6-2.

Hewett, 22, is attempting to win a third successive wheelchair singles title at Flushing Meadows after victories in 2018 and 2019.

He will play Argentine Gustavo Fernandez in the last four.

Hewett and Reid are top seeds for the doubles tournament that begins on Friday.

Hewett had previously been told that 2020 would be his final year on the circuit as his disability is not severe enough to meet new classification criteria.

However, the Briton - who has Perthes disease which affects his hip and femur - told BBC Sport the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will allow him to play on until the end of the extended Paralympic cycle.

The Tokyo Games have been postponed a year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As it stands ,the ITF have extended anyone who is in the review period until the end of 2021," Hewett said.

"That's obviously great news for myself. I've been given an extra year on the tour which is amazing and hopefully within that time bigger things can be overturned."

Elsewhere, Jordanne Whiley, who won the wheelchair women's singles title at the US Open in 2015, lost to Dutch top seed and defending champion Diede de Groot.