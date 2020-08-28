Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Romanchuk lost out to Hug in the 2019 Tokyo Marathon

Defending champions Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schar lead the wheelchair fields for the rescheduled London Marathon on Sunday, 4 October.

Last year, American Romanchuk, 22, won the Boston, London, Chicago and New York Marathons.

The only man to beat him in the past 18 months, Switzerland's Marcel Hug, is among the field, along with eight-time London champion David Weir.

Switzerland's Schar, 35, is also the world record holder.

She had won nine major marathon races in a row before missing March's 2020 Tokyo Marathon.

Two-time London Marathon champion, British record holder and 2012 Paralympic silver medallist Shelly Woods makes her first return to the event in four years following the birth of her son, Leo.

The wheelchair races, along with the men's and women's elite-only races, will take place on a bio-secure closed course amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The route will consist of laps of about 1.5 miles, taking in The Mall, Horse Guards Parade, Birdcage Walk and Buckingham Palace.