Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the US Open men's wheelchair doubles title in 2019

LTA Wheelchair Tennis Series Date: 1-2 September Venue: National Tennis Centre, Roehampton Watch: Live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and BBC Red Button

Britain's US Open hopefuls will return to the match court for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic at the LTA Wheelchair Tennis Series.

Paralympic medallists Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid, Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker will be among those competing on 1-2 September.

The tournament at the National Tennis Centre has been developed as a warm-up to the New York Grand Slam.

It will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC Red Button will also show most of the action across both days.

"I can't wait to get back out playing matches again after what has been a really challenging time for so many of us the last few months," said defending US Open singles and doubles champion Hewett.

Scott Lloyd, chief executive of the LTA, added: "Great Britain has had tremendous success in wheelchair tennis in recent years and the LTA Wheelchair Tennis Series will be vital in helping our players prepare for their return to international competition, including at the US Open next month."

Also featuring in the men's and women's draws at the behind-closed-doors tournament will be Dermot Bailey and Louise Hunt as they also prepare for the return of the Wheelchair Tennis World Tour on 16 September.

The US Open wheelchair tennis tournament will take place from 10 to 13 September at Flushing Meadows.