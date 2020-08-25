Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Social distancing rules mean Libby Clegg cannot be tethered to her guide runner Chris Clarke

Double Paralympic sprint champion Libby Clegg has ended her season early because of the difficulties running with social distancing restrictions.

Clegg was expecting to represent Great Britain at the Paralympics, which were scheduled to start on Tuesday.

However, the pandemic has resulted in them being rescheduled to run from 24 August to 5 September 2021.

"I've made the decision not to compete this year," the 30-year-old Scot told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I'll focus on winter training, have a break later in the year then get back into full-on training."

Visually impaired Clegg, the reigning 100m T11 and 200m T11 Paralympic champion, has had to temper her training in recent weeks because of social distancing.

Her guide runner Chris Clarke cannot be tethered to her and the duo must run two metres apart.

"Not being able to run attached is really hard and we've had to up the verbal communication, which Chris himself would say he's not the best at," Clegg said.

"We've had to really work on it because it usually is a physical communication so that's been difficult and I'm not able to run to my flat-out speed.

"Even things like going into the gym, the staff can help you find equipment but they can't pick anything up for you, they're not allowed to touch anything. It's just made things all a little bit more difficult."