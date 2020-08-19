Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alex Zanardi has won four Paralympic gold medals and also the Rome Marathon in 2010 and the New York race the following year

Paralympic champion and ex-Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi's health has shown "significant clinical improvements" during his time in intensive care after a road accident in June, doctors say.

Zanardi, 53, suffered serious head injuries when he lost control of his handbike in a road race in Tuscany and crashed into a truck on 19 June.

He underwent three surgeries at a Siena hospital, was moved to a rehabilitation centre and was then transferred to the intensive care unit at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan a few days later.

The Italian raced in Formula 1 for Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams in the 1990s and then raced in the Cart Championship in the United States.

He had both his legs amputated after a motor racing accident in 2001 at the Lausitzring track in Germany, and has since become one of the best-known figures in Paralympic sports.

Zanardi won two gold medals at the 2012 London Paralympic Games and four years later won two more in Rio de Janeiro.