Jacob Thomas retired from international boccia in 2016

Former Paralympic boccia player Jacob Thomas has died at the age of 25.

Welshman Thomas featured in the team and individual events at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

He was British champion four times in boccia's BC3 classification, and won silver and bronze medals at the 2014 World Championship.

In a post on social media, Sport Wales described Thomas as an "inspirational sportsperson who will be hugely missed".

Disability Sport Wales also paid tribute on social media, saying: "Jacob Thomas was a totally inspirational young man and Paralympic boccia player.

"So many in the DSW (Disability Sport Wales) family were saddened to hear of his passing yesterday."

Thomas, from Bethesda in Pembrokeshire, was flanked when competing by his father Michael, who was his performance assistant.

He retired from boccia in 2016, when he was the reigning British champion in his classification.