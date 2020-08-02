Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Sarah Storey is among those who will be hoping to be in action on the opening day of the Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Paralympics say the Games may require specific Covid-19 measures to keep athletes safe.

It was confirmed on Monday that the schedule for next year's rearranged Games would remain largely the same.

The opening ceremony will take place on 24 August 2021 with 539 events across 22 sports.

"There might be some specific measures that are needed, depending on what type of sport or competition it is," said Games director Hidemasa Nakamura.

"We are having discussions with the International Paralympic Committee, international federations and others to provide a safe and secure environment.

"It's true that the coronavirus situation is not clear, but this is a big step in our preparation."

The Games were due to start on 25 August 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a 12-month delay.

The first Paralympic medal of the 2021 event will be now be awarded on 25 August in the women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit race in track cycling while Britain's Sarah Storey could add to her 14 Paralympic golds on the same day in the C5 3000m pursuit.

Medals will also be decided on day one of competition in swimming and wheelchair fencing.

Sunday, 29 August has been dubbed 'Golden Sunday' with 63 gold medals up for grabs, including in wheelchair rugby where the hosts Japan are tipped for glory.