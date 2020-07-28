The 2017 Special Olympics GB National Summer Games were held in Sheffield

Liverpool City Council has announced the city will not be able to stage the Special Olympics in 2022.

The event was originally due to take place from 4-7 August 2021 but was postponed in May due to Covid-19.

Continuing concerns over the pandemic, a congested schedule including the 2022 World Gymnastics and uncertainties over finances led to the latest decision.

The Special Games, first held in 1968, would have seen over 2,000 athletes with learning disabilities compete.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said: "I am both personally and professionally devastated that Liverpool will not be able to host the rearranged 2021 Special Olympics National Summer Games.

"Liverpool produced an ambitious and innovative bid for the 2021 Games that promised athletes would have the time of their lives and we were wholeheartedly committed to doing just that.

"None of us could have foreseen a global pandemic that has derailed the plans on such an unprecedented scale and while our values have not deviated, it is inevitable that plans have had to be reassessed."

Paul Richardson, chairman of Special Olympics GB's board of trustees, said: "Covid-19 has had, and continues to have, a huge impact both mentally and physically on our athletes, and this decision will be felt deeply.

"The work now begins on our next steps and what realistically can be achieved under these unprecedented and challenging times. We would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and dedication as part of this journey and we very much hope our paths will cross again in the future."