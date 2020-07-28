Jason Smyth has remained unbeaten in a remarkable 15-year Paralympic career

Jason Smyth has cast doubt on whether there are any obvious successors to Northern Ireland's current golden generation of Paralympic stars.

Sprinter Smyth has won five Paralympic gold medals in a remarkable 15-year career where he has stayed unbeaten.

Michael McKillop, Kelly Gallagher and Bethany Firth have also clinched Paralympic gold but Smyth wonders if the success is going to be maintained.

"I don't see that next generation coming through," said the 33-year-old.

Asked whether his successes and that of his great friend and Ireland team-mate McKillop as well as Great Britain duo Firth and Gallagher have been fully exploited, the Londonderry man told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time: "I'm not sure we have and it's not a simple easy answer.

"With Paralympic Sport people can be sort of hidden away and can all of a sudden come out of nowhere. There still is that possibility.

'Not sure where the talent is'

"Me and Michael are probably heading towards the end, Kelly as well, Bethany has probably got a bit longer than the rest of us.

"You've probably got another cycle to hopefully see that [new] talent coming through.

"Honestly where it's coming through from I'm not 100% sure."

Smyth admits the structures and organisation in each individual sport largely determine whether Paralympic talent is being found and properly nurtured.

"It probably depends on the specific sport and I can't really talk about the pathway in other sports.

"From my experience, Athletics NI are doing a very good job in that and continually improving and probably from what I've seen, ahead of other sports in that."

After the postponement of this year's Paralympics until 2021, Smyth is hoping to race over the coming six weeks - including against the island's top able-bodied competitors at both the Irish and Northern Ireland championships - as the summer track season belatedly gets going.

Jason Smyth celebrates his T13 victory at the 2019 World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai

Smyth not ruling out Paris 2024 finale

While Tokyo preparations remain his total sporting focus, Smyth is still continuing to ponder whether to prolong his career to the Paris 2024 Paralympics when he will be 37.

"I make my decisions around where my performance is at and if I feel I can sustain that a few more years.

"You look at Kim Collins, not that I'm saying I'm still going to be running at 40, he was 40 and he ran sub-10 seconds.

"It is possible for people to go on. A lot of it comes down to consistency and being injury free and if you have the motivation to do so.

"I don't really close my mind to where the end will be but we will obviously get to next year and then look if Paris is realistic or not.

"With it [Tokyo] being a year later, it will be slightly less of a time until Paris. You will only be looking at three years. I'm not talking myself out of it [at this stage] anyway."