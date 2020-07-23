Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alex Zanardi's Formula 1 career saw him race for Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams in the 1990s

Former Formula 1 driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi is to return to intensive care after falling into an "unstable" condition.

The Italian was moved to a specialist recovery centre to treat serious head injuries on Tuesday.

Zanardi, 53, was placed in a medically induced coma and has had three operations at a hospital in Siena since a handbike accident on 19 June.

His treatment will now continue at Milan's San Raffaele hospital.

Zanardi, who raced for four Formula 1 teams in the 1990s, had to have both of his legs amputated above the knee following a horrific crash in a race in Germany in September 2001.

He recovered to return to the track in touring cars before later taking up Para-cycling and winning four Paralympic gold medals.