Sophie Thornhill (right) and pilot Helen Scott won Paralympic gold in 2016

Paralympic champion Sophie Thornhill has retired from cycling after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The 24-year-old, who is visually impaired, won tandem kilo gold at Rio 2016 with pilot Helen Scott.

She is a 13-time world champion and four-time Commonwealth champion with Scott and previous pilot Rachel James.

"My plan was always to retire after Tokyo, so when the dates changed, I had a really difficult decision to make," said Thornhill.

"After a lot of thought and support, I am ready to move onto the next chapter of my life and focus my energy on another of my passions."

Thornhill, who will study for a history degree at Manchester Metropolitan University from September, added: "Cycling has been a huge part of my life for the last 12 years and has provided me with some of the biggest highlights in my life, including becoming Paralympic champion in 2016 and setting world records at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

"I have met and worked with amazing people along the journey, the most important of which is Scottie. I cannot thank her enough for the amazing memories we have made together."