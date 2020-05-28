Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

The 2017 Special Olympics GB National Summer Games were held in Sheffield

The 2021 Special Olympics GB National Summer Games have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to take place in Liverpool from 4-7 August 2021.

The Games would have seen more than 2,000 athletes with learning disabilities compete in sports such as football, swimming and boccia.

Special Olympics GB said given the "heightened risk" to those with intellectual disabilities, postponement was the "right decision".

A statement added: "We understand this is disappointing news for everyone involved, however the welfare of the athletes and volunteers continues to be our top priority and we must protect the health and wellbeing of all those involved in preparing for and hosting a major event."

Organisers will now work to reschedule the Games, which take place every four years.