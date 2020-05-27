Claire Taggart is hoping to compete in her second Paralympics next summer in Tokyo

For Paralympians such as Claire Taggart, lockdown has been longer than for most of us - but she is remarkably sanguine about it.

At 21, she became the first athlete from Northern Ireland to compete at Paralympic level in the sport of boccia, part of the GB team at Rio.

Four years later, her plans to go to a second games in Tokyo were put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We locked down two weeks before the official date," she says from her home in Larne.

"I got a letter as I am deemed high risk because of severe disability, as did my team-mates.

"That wasn't a surprise. With boccia, our whole competition season has now been cancelled because everyone who plays the sport is at an increased risk in terms of Covid-19."

Taggart ended 2019 season on a high

Taggart had ended 2019 in strong form, winning gold at the BSIFed Nymburk European Open last September, adding to her impressive tally of medals which included gold at the UK Champion's International and an individual silver and team bronze medal at the European Regional Championships in Seville.

She is philosophical about the current situation and realistic about the length of time it will be before she's able to play her sport competitively once more:

"The way I see it is that everyone is experiencing the same thing.

"Everybody is trying to get through it in the happiest and healthiest way possible - and that's physically as well as mentally for us, as we're not getting physio at all because it's too much of a risk.

"The thing our programme has put emphasis on is that when things start to resolve, it's going to be very much an opt-in process…whenever you feel it's safe enough. We're talking months, let's be honest, before we can do anything."

Northern Ireland's Claire Taggart was won individual silver and team bronze at last year's European Championships in Seville

GB Tokyo selection yet to be confirmed

GB had qualified a team in boccia at the Tokyo Games, although the squad selection had yet to be confirmed when the Paralympics were postponed back to 2021:

"It's disappointing but it was completely the right decision," Taggart believes.

"When you look at us, athletes with severe impairment, I think it was right. You want it to be resolved but to be in a better state for 2021.

"I'm now just focusing on me and my family and getting through each day in a positive way.

"I'm assuming lockdown for us will be longer than the official one. Obviously, there'll then be concerns with travelling, flying and being in contact with other nations back in competition.

"But if you started thinking about all that right now, you'd be worrying for far too long and far too much in advance.

"All we are focusing is maintaining our level of ability to be the same when we come out of lockdown and that should be the priority."

'My social life is better in lockdown'

Claire has struck a good balance between work and play in isolation. She is studying Forensic Psychology and so is preparing for her next Open University module starting in October.

She also has been able to keep the competitive juices flowing in lockdown, playing a simulation game of her sport online, 'Boccia Battle' which means she's also been keeping in regular contact with her team-mates

"We've set up a tournament - two rounds a week. It's the only competitive thing we are doing against each other but it means we are talking together as well," continues Claire.

"My social life is, ironically, better than before as I can interact with people from my house without having to go anywhere! I am busy and that's good, as it's keeping me occupied.

"From my point of view, I'm shelving anything big - it can all wait.

"When it's safe to return to training and deemed appropriate, we will know and we will feel comfortable with it.