Pick made his Paralympic debut at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in 2018

Owen Pick had to splurge on a car in France in order to make it to the border in time.

"It was like a scene out of Top Gear," he says.

It was not how he had pictured the celebrations of winning the biggest title of his career to date. Just days earlier, the British Para-snowboarder had won the Crystal Globe - the World Cup title - in the banked slalom.

Now, he was in a race against time to make it home to the UK before France shut its borders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were in Norway, and the team basically made the call to pull us out and the next day we were on a flight back to France," the 28-year-old Paralympian tells BBC Sport.

"Within two or three days of being in France, we had to get home from there.

"All the flights were really expensive and all filled up, so the simplest way to get home was to buy a car and just drive."

Pick's Crystal Globe success in March had come as something of a surprise as, before this season, he had never stood on the top of any podium.

But victory at the Dew Tour in February started a run of gold medals on the World Cup circuit, culminating in picking up the Crystal Globe title in Hafjell, Norway.

"It was pretty amazing. It's never really been on my radar that it was ever possible because I was always only knocking around the top five, getting the odd podium here or there," he says.

"But this season it just all came together. I won my first ever gold medal at Dew Tour, which was incredible, and then it just carried on.

"Once you've been on top of that podium for the first time, it shows that you can do it. Hopefully now that I've opened that door I can keep it open."

Pick was Great Britain's flagbearer at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics, something he describes as a "massive honour" having previously fought for the flag in the British Army

For now, though, Pick is staying at home. While he can't get out on his board, never mind the snow, he's focusing on gym work in his garden, while he also hopes to complete a course in management during lockdown.

"It's all right. It's pretty boring," he admits. "I've got all my training programmes through from the team, I've got a bit of a garden gym set up so I do that most days.

"It's just been a case of keeping myself busy. The hardest thing is not knowing when it is going to end, and if it's ever going to truly end, if things are going to go back to normal."

'If you keep it bottled up, it gets worse'

Pick was just 18 when, while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan, he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) while on patrol. It caused severe damage to his right leg, but it wasn't until 18 months later that he decided to have it amputated.

In the decade since, he has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and experiences episodes of nightmares "every now and again".

Pick, who learned to snowboard in 2013, has recently been named as an ambassador of GB Snowsport's 'Be Brave' campaign external-link , which strives to give athletes the best support for their physical and mental wellbeing. The governing body has also signed up for the best practice guidelines set by the Mental Health Charter for Sport and Recreation.

"From a personal point of view, [the campaign] is massive. I've dealt with mental health issues for the last 10 years since being in the Army and being blown up," he says.

"To have the whole team on board and behind such a cause, I think it's awesome. I'm very big on speaking openly about mental health, and I try to encourage people to do that anyway.

"It's something that I learnt very early, that if you keep it all bottled up, it does get worse.

"It will get to a point where it is a lot harder to fix. But it's not something you can fix, it doesn't go away. It's not like a broken leg. It's with you for life and you've got to constantly manage it and be on top of it.