Britain's Maria Lyle was among the gold medallists at the 2019 Worlds in Dubai

The World Para Athletics Championships, which were due to be held in Japan in September 2021, have been rescheduled to 2022.

The decision follows the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The games in Kobe will now take place from 26 August-4 September 2022.

Britain finished third in the medal standings at last year's World Championships in Dubai, winning 29 medals, including 13 golds.

Kobe 2022 will feature about 1,300 athletes from 100 countries and will be the first major Para-sport competition in Japan after the Paralympics.

Haozhe Gao, head of World Para Athletics said: “Since the announcement of the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games we have been working with the Local Organising Committee to find the new dates for the Championships.

"It was not a simple task as we are dealing with unprecedented circumstances and I would like to thank the City of Kobe, the LOC, all our partners and stakeholders for their support and commitment.

"We are sure the new dates will give athletes the necessary time to prepare for an event that will set the bar really high for future World Championships."