Quad Nations Wheelchair Rugby: United States beat Great Britain 53-42 in final

Great Britain twice lost out by a point en route to the final

Great Britain were again denied gold as the USA maintained an unbeaten record throughout to win the Quad Nations Wheelchair Rugby event in Leicester.

GB reached the final after the round-robin phase with an impressive 61-53 win over reigning Paralympic champions and number one-ranked side Australia.

The European champions trailed 26-21 at half-time in the final and second-ranked USA extended their advantage to 39-31 after the third quarter.

They went on to seal a 53-42 victory.

Last year the GB team, ranked fourth in the world, were edged out 53-51 by Japan.

All three teams from this year's tournament have already qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics, along with hosts Japan.

The other four sides will be decided at the start of next month at a qualifier in Canada.

Eight teams - Canada, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, South Korea, Sweden and Thailand - will play for a place in Tokyo, for the sixth staging of the rugby competition.