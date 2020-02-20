Quad Nations: GB take on world's best in Leicester

The United States and Great Britain will meet at least twice in Leicester

Quad Nations Wheelchair Rugby (Leicester) Coverage: BBC Sport website and app & connected TV Fri 21 Feb: Australia v USA (10:45-12:35), USA v GB (14:45-16:35), GB v Australia (18:45-20:35) Sat 22 Feb: USA v Australia (10:45-12:35), GB v USA (14:45-16:35), Australia v GB (18:45-20:35) Sun 23 Feb: 2nd v 3rd Play-off (19:45-12:35); Final - 1st v 2nd/3rd 14:45-16:35

Great Britain's wheelchair rugby squad take on Australia and the United States this weekend in the Quad Nations tournament in Leicester.

With three of the world top four taking part, the event will showcase some of the main medal contenders for this year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

Great Britain, Australia and the United States will play each other twice, on Friday and Saturday.

The top two teams will play in Sunday's final at the Morningside Arena.

The action will be shown live on the BBC website, app and connected television throughout the weekend.

Three of the world's top four

Australia are the reigning Paralympic champions and ranked number one in the world.

The United States, the current Pan-American champions, come to the Morningside Arena in Leicester ranked second in the world but without having played so far this year.

Great Britain, the number four team in the world, are the reigning European champions and also have home advantage on their side.

Pointers for Tokyo

Wheelchair rugby has been a medal sport in the Paralympics since 2000 in Sydney. It has been held at each subsequent Paralympics and will be played for the sixth time in Tokyo.

All three teams have already qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics, along with hosts Japan.

The other four teams will be decided at the start of next month at a qualifier in Canada where eight teams - Canada, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, South Korea, Sweden and Thailand - will play for a place in Tokyo.

Wheelchair rugby - the rules

Like the sport's regular union or league variants, wheelchair rugby is an intense, contact team sport played in eight-minute quarters.

To be eligible to compete, athletes must have an impairment in all four limbs.

Like wheelchair basketball, players are assigned a point value from 0.5 to 3.5 - the higher the number of points, the higher their functional ability. The four players on court at any one time cannot exceed a combined rating of eight points.

A volleyball is used for the game and it can be carried, dribbled or passed in any way except by kicking. It must be bounced at least once every 10 seconds.