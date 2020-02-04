Two-time Paralympic champion Georgie Hermitage retires from athletics

Georgie Hermitage won three medals at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio

Paralympic champion Georgie Hermitage says it is "heartbreaking" to retire from athletics because of injuries.

The Briton, 30, who has cerebral palsy, won T37 100m and 400m gold at Rio 2016, in addition to 4x100m silver.

Hermitage retires as a four-time world and European champion and also holds the T47 400m world record, set at the 2017 World Championships in London.

"We have thrown the kitchen sink trying to deal with the injuries, but they keep recurring," Hermitage said.

"You can never say never, but I know this is the right decision at this point in my life.

"It is a heartbreaking decision to retire but despite our best efforts, my body isn't recovering from injuries, which means I'm not able to train or compete to the level that's required."

Hermitage said she did not want to "miss those lovely moments" with her daughter Tilly.

She added: "Sport is a lovely thing, but it is not everything. I'm at a point in my life when that is the most important thing.

"I would have loved to have gone to Tokyo, but I would have been half the athlete I know I can be. The pain and stress it was causing me meant I wasn't enjoying it as much."