Para-cycling Track World Championships: Dame Sarah Storey wins three of five GB golds

Dame Sarah Storey won pursuit and scratch golds at the 2019 Para-cycling Track World Championships

2020 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships Dates: 30 January-2 February Venue: Milton, Canada Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website. Watch live coverage here.

Sarah Storey successfully defended her C5 individual pursuit and scratch race titles as Great Britain won five golds on day three of the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Milton, Canada.

Storey won three golds on the day, also taking victory in the omnium ahead of team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright.

Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott also defended their tandem time-trial title.

Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham won gold in the men's event, ahead of James Ball and Lewis Stewart in a British one-two.

"It feels amazing - to win three in one day is just a bit of a dream to be honest," Storey said.

"I'm really pleased with my form and the work I've been doing in the chamber and on the road - I'm delighted."

Also on Saturday, Jon Gildea took bronze in the men's C5 Pursuit.

Reigning C5 pursuit and scratch champion Storey, a nine-time cycling Paralympic champion, has now won 20 track World Championship medals having also won 500m time trial bronze on Thursday.

Storey narrowly edged out Lane-Wright in the individual pursuit gold medal race, before going on to win the 33rd world title of her career, which spans cycling and swimming.

The scratch race was the final event of the four-race omnium, which Storey led following wins in the pursuit and flying 200m, with Lane-Wright's late attack in the 40-lap race enough for second.

Thornhill and Scott also successfully defended their title in the 1,000m time trial, narrowly missing their own world record in beating the Netherlands' Larissa Klaassen and Imke Brommer by more than two seconds.