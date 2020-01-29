Australian Open: Britain's Jordanne Whiley out of wheelchair singles

Jordanne Whiley last reached the Australian Open semi-finals in 2014

Britain's Jordanne Whiley was knocked out of the Australian Open in the women's wheelchair singles quarter-finals, losing to Yui Kamiji.

Whiley, returning to Australia for the first time since 2016 after making a comeback from maternity leave, lost 6-2 7-6 (7-5) to the Japanese second seed.

The pair will team up in the doubles, having won the titles in Melbourne in 2014 and 2015.

Three Britons are competing in the men's wheelchair and quad singles.

World number one Andy Lapthorne plays his American doubles partner David Wagner in his opening match of the men's quad singles round-robin format on Wednesday.

US Open champion Alfie Hewett takes on French fourth seed Stephane Houdet in the singles, while 2016 Australian Open winner Gordon Reid is up against Argentine world number two Gustavo Fernandez.