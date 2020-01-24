Paralympic Games to remain on free-to-air television

Paralympics GB won 147 medals, finishing second in the table at Rio 2016

The Paralympic Games will remain on free-to-air television after the government added it to the 'crown jewels' list of protected events.

Both the summer and winter Games will be added in the first change to the list - which includes the Olympics and football World Cup - in 20 years.

In 2016, 31.6 million watched at least 15 consecutive minutes of Rio coverage.

"I am delighted the Paralympic Games has been added," said Paralympic champion Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

"When you look at the other events it will now sit alongside, it means so much to athletes, current and retired, to know the level that the Paralympic Games has reached in the public consciousness and how much it means to everyone."

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is also expected to announce a decision on whether the women's equivalents of men's events already on the list will be added.

"The Paralympic Games is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, as the country comes together to support our world-class Paralympic athletes," added sports minister Nigel Adams.

"So it is only right the event is available on free-to-air television for all to enjoy. Adding the Games to the crown jewels list of major sporting events guarantees it the platform it deserves every four years that will help inspire the sporting stars of the future."

Officially known as the Ofcom Code on Sports and Other Listed and Designated Events, the so-called 'crown jewels' list was first created in 1991.

It was then revised in 1999 and split into two categories, A and B, with events on the A list being those which must offer live rights to free-to-air broadcasters at a "fair and reasonable" cost. Events on the B list must offer highlights packages.

The revised list of free-to-air listed events is as follows:

Group A (full live coverage protected)

The Olympic Games

The Paralympic Games

The Fifa World Cup finals

The European Football Championship finals

The FA Cup final

The Scottish FA Cup final (in Scotland)

The Grand National

The Wimbledon Tennis finals

The Rugby World Cup final

The Derby

The Rugby League Challenge Cup final

Group B (secondary coverage protected)