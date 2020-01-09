Para-cycling Track World Championships: Kadeena Cox included in Great Britain squad

Cox became the first Briton since 1988 to win two golds in two different sports at the same Games with victories in athletics and cycling in Rio

Kadeena Cox has been named in Britain's 23-strong team for the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Canada.

Cox, a Paralympic and world champion in both cycling and athletics, had a relapse of her eating disorder at the World Para-athletics Championships in Dubai in November.

Multiple world champions Jody Cundy and Sarah Storey have also been included.

Sam Ruddock and tandem pilot Lewis Stewart will make their World Championship debuts.

The championships take place in Milton, Canada, from 30 January-2 February.

"Even for those of us who have experienced previous Paralympic Games, this part of the cycle is hugely exciting," Cundy, 41, said.

"These world championships represent the last real opportunity to test yourself in a competitive environment before the Games, so it's a crucial milestone."

Full GB squad