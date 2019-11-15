Kadeena Cox: British Athletics chiefs defend selection for World Para-Athletics Championships

Cox is competing at her first major championships since London 2017

British Athletics says it has no regrets in allowing Kadeena Cox to compete at the World Para-Athletics Championships because advice it sought said she was fit to compete.

After winning T38 400m silver on Monday, Cox told BBC Sport that being at the championships in Dubai had triggered a relapse of her eating disorder.

She revealed that a "few bad habits had snuck back in" as she struggled having "so many eyes" on her in the team environment.

Asked if she regretted bringing Cox to the championships, British Athletics' Para-athletics head coach Paula Dunn told BBC Sport: "No. We spoke to all the experts, and the advice was that she was fit to compete.

"She wanted to compete, she was ready to compete, and then you put her into an environment where it is really supportive, but there are going to be ups and downs."

The 28-year-old first spoke of her eating disorder in April. Before the championships in October, she told BBC Sport she was in a "much better place".

Cox, who is a Paralympic champion in both athletics and track cycling, finished sixth in the 200m on Wednesday. She has since flown home to the UK.

After the 200m, Cox, who has multiple sclerosis, told BBC Sport she was receiving "amazing support" from British Athletics.

"Kadeena has got a long-standing problem, which she has been really open about," said Dunn. "It's not going to be a quick fix.

"Kadeena's got a really good support team around her, she's got her medical team supporting her and we are just following that advice.

"Ultimately, she is the centre of decisions we make, Kadeena the person and not the athlete. We are going to be led by her team and we are just going to support Kadeena through this.

"We know there are going to be ups and downs until she gets to the end of it but as both sports, cycling and ourselves, our main concern is to make sure Kadeena's wellbeing is the priority."