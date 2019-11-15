World Para-Athletics Championships: Drysdale and Haggo take race running gold

Gavin Drysdale and Rafi Solaiman also completed a one-two at the 2018 World Para-athletics European Championships

Britain's Gavin Drysdale and Kayleigh Haggo were crowned the first ever race running world 100m champions as the event made its debut at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Haggo, 20, crossed the line in 18.32 seconds with team-mate Ellie Simpson taking silver.

In the men's event Drysdale, 18, won gold in 16.72 seconds, with fellow Brit Rafi Solaiman securing silver.

Both winning times were new world records.

Race running athletes have severe co-ordination impairments and run with the support of a three-wheeled frame.

European champion Drysdale said: "I can't believe I just did that.

"It's absolutely amazing to have race running included in the Worlds here in Dubai. It opens up the door for people like me to compete at the highest level.

"I remember watching London two years ago wishing I could compete at the Worlds one day so to be here two years later is a bit surreal."

"It's amazing, I can't put into words how I feel," Haggo told BBC Sport.

"It's a massive honour. I hope to inspire others to take up race running."

Haggo and Drysdale's coach, Janice Eaglesham, passed away in July.

"I want to dedicate this gold medal to my late coach Janice, she would be so proud," Drysdale added.

Elsewhere on the final day of the World Championships, Jordan Howe finished sixth in the T35 100m.

Isaac Towers and Ben Rowlings finished sixth and seventh respectively in the T34 800m final.

Great Britain finish the World Championships on 29 medals, including 13 golds.

That puts them third in the medal table, behind China and Brazil.