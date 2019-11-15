World Para-Athletics Championships: McKillop set for tough test in Dubai

McKillop missed his entire 2018 campaign because of a groin injury

Michael McKillop could face one of the toughest challenges of his career in Friday's T38 1500m final at the World Para-Athletics Championships.

The Irish star has not lost at Paralympic level since being beaten as a 15-year-old at the IPC European Championships way back in 2005.

However, Canadian Nate Riech set a new T38 world record of 3:57.00 in June and looks set to strongly test McKillop.

McKillop has a fastest personal best of 3:55.23 set in able-bodied competition.

His quickest time in Paralympic competition is a 3:59.54 clocking set in London in May 2012 - four months before he won double Paralympic gold in the British capital.

The four-time Paralympic champion's season's best is a comparatively modest 4:11.40 but he has not been involved in any competitive 1500m races at Paralympic level in 2019.

McKillop has won nine world titles

McKillop, who was born with a mild form of cerebral palsy, has shown his tremendous competitive qualities during a career which has yielded nine world titles in addition to numerous European gold medals.

The bulk of his title-winning exploits have seen him utterly dominate his opponents.

Friday's race which starts at 15:30 GMT is likely to be a much closer affair but McKillop, ever the competitor, is likely to relish the fight.

After winning double gold at the World Championships in London two years ago, McKillop's 2018 season was completely ruined by a groin injury which at one stage appeared to be threatening his career.

However, he is back on the starting line for the championships in Dubai as he builds towards next year's Paralympics in Tokyo.

His career has been a tale of remarkable successes despite having to deal with mental health battles which the Glengormley man has spoken candidly about.

Riech's Canadian team-mate Liam Stanley is also likely to contend for a medal in Friday's race along with Australia's Deon McKenzie.

Stanley has set a personal best of 4:05.70 this year while Deon McKenzie is even faster on the clock in 2019 with a time of 4:05.12 and also has a lifetime best of 4:04.79.