Jason Smyth: Irish sprinter Smyth cruises into Dubai 100m final

Jason Smyth may target his own world record of 10.46 in Wednesday's T13 100m in Dubai

Jason Smyth's defence of his T13 100m title got off to the perfect start with a comfortable win in his heat at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The Ireland runner eased across the line unchallenged in a time of 10.84 to secure his spot in the final.

"It was about getting through the heats by exerting as little energy as possible," said the 32-year-old.

The final takes place at 15:15 BST.

"Not much changes. The whole point of training and what you are doing is being consistent then replicating that when it comes to a race," added Smyth while speaking to Paralympics Ireland.

"I feel like the heat is a bit of a kick-on and we really get down to business later."

Canada's Austin Ingram also made the final in the first heat by coming home in second place.

Smyth has remained unbeaten in a 14-year Paralympic career and has won seven world titles in that time.

The county Londonderry athlete's season's best of 10.51 is 0.43 quicker than second fastest 2019 man Australia's Chad Perris.

The five-time Paralympic gold medallist season's best of 10.51 suggests that his own championship record of 10.61 set in Lyon in 2013 should be in reach for him on Wednesday.

With a couple of good weeks of warm-weather training in Dubai under his belt, he may even believe that he could get close to his world record of 10.46 set at the 2012 London Paralympics.

Ireland's Jordan Lee will make his first appearance at the World Championships as he competes in the T47 High Jump final at 14:00 BST.