World Para-Athletics Championships: Sophie Hahn wins T38 100m gold with new world record

Sophie Hahn has now won six world sprint gold medals

Britain's Sophie Hahn broke her own world record to win her fourth consecutive T38 100m title at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The Paralympic champion, 22, clocked 12.38 seconds to win her sixth world gold medal across the sprint distances.

Earlier, Rich Chiassaro and Vanessa Wallace won bronze medals in the T54 400m and F34 shot put respectively.

"I've worked so hard for this," Hahn said. "It's been a long season and I'm happy to see the work has paid off."

Asked if she expected to break her record, set in Loughborough in May, she told BBC Sport: "Absolutely not. I just wanted to win, to get the gold. If it was a world record, it would be a bonus."

Hungary's Luca Ekler took silver, more than half a second behind Hahn, while Australia's Rhiannon Clarke won bronze.

Hahn's British team-mates, Olivia Breen and Ali Smith, finished fourth and sixth respectively.

Bronzes for Chiassaro and Wallace

Former European champion Chiassaro had already competed over 100m, 800m and 1500m in Dubai, finishing fifth in the 800m final.

But he left the best to last, winning bronze over 400m in a time of 47.58 seconds behind gold medallist Yassine Gharbi of Tunisia and China's Zhang Yong.

"I'm feeling really good. I knew the 400 would be my best bet," he told BBC Sport.

"I've missed quite a lot of training through illness and I just didn't have the endurance at the end of the 800m to kick past anybody.

"If I'd just had maybe a bit more in me I could have got silver."

Earlier on Tuesday, Wallace won her first world medal with bronze in the F34 shot put.

The 42-year-old threw a personal best of 7.66m, with China's Zou Lijuan winning gold with a championship record of 8.76m.

"I'm a little bit shocked. It's been a long time coming but it feels so good. I'm really proud of myself," she said.

Elsewhere, London 2012 silver medallist Ola Abidogun placed sixth in the T47 100m final while defending champion Sophie Kamlish finished sixth in the T64 100m final.

Libby Clegg, making her return to the international stage following the caesarean birth of her son, Edward, in April, qualified for the T11 200m semi-finals after finishing second in her heat alongside guide Thomas Somers.

In Tuesday's morning session in Dubai, Zak Skinner was fifth in the T13 long jump. The visually impaired 21-year-old, who won European silver last year, recorded a best jump of 6.86m.