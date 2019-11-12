World Para-Athletics Championships: Vanessa Wallace wins shot put bronze for Britain

Vanessa Wallace won the European F34 shot put title in Berlin in 2018

Britain's Vanessa Wallace has won her first World Championship medal with bronze in the F34 shot put in Dubai.

Wallace, 42, threw a personal best effort of 7.66m, with China's Zou Lijuan winning gold with a championship record of 8.76m.

Wallace, who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, was fifth at the Rio 2016 Paralympics and 2018 European champion.

"I'm a little bit shocked. It's been a long time coming but it feels so good. I'm really proud of myself," she said.

"My coach told me to get [the others] a little bit worried early on. I did my best and it came through.

"The event has moved on so much since the last Worlds in 2017. It was an amazing competition.

"[The Tokyo Paralympics] can be my time, and it definitely will be. We're doing really good."

Elsewhere in Tuesday's morning session in Dubai, Zak Skinner placed fifth in the T13 long jump.

The visually impaired 21-year-old, who won European silver last year, recorded a best jump of 6.86m.

Team-mate Ola Abidogun, earning his first British vest since 2014 at these championships, reached the T47 100m final, qualifying from the semi-finals with the fifth-quickest time, while Sophie Kamlish is into the T64 100m final with a season's best time of 13.26 seconds.

In the T54 400m, Rich Chiassaro reached Tuesday night's final after placing second in his semi-final, but Nathan Maguire could not follow, finishing seventh in the other semi.