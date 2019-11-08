World Para-Athletics Championships: Lee misses out on 200m final

Michael McKillop will defend his world title in Dubai next week

History-making Alex Lee was unable to secure his spot in the men's 200m T64 final at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The Galway native, making his debut in the championships, finished fifth in his heat with a time of 25:22.

The former League of Ireland footballer became Ireland's first-ever blade runner to compete at the championships.

"Just to be here is a big achievement for me personally," Lee told Paralympics Ireland.

"I didn't think I would be coming here over the summer - I only found out at the end of September.

"You can never prepare yourself for something like this. It's a totally different ball game when you step out into the arena."

Lee returns to the track in the men's 100m heats on Sunday.

Jason Smyth will defend his T13 100m title on 13 November with McKillop in action the following day in the T38 1500m.