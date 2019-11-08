World Para-Athletics Championships: Great Britain's Sammi Kinghorn wins bronze

Sammi Kinghorn won two sprint gold medals at the 2017 World Para-Athletics Championships in London

British wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn won bronze in the T53 100m at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The 23-year-old clocked 16.64 seconds with Gao Fang winning gold and Chinese compatriot Zhou Hongzhuan silver.

Kinghorn won the 100m title in London two years ago but said her performance was "encouraging".

"I didn't have any expectations. It's amazing to be back in team colours and to race for my country is always fantastic," she told BBC Sport.

"There was nothing else I could have done; that first [place] is an incredible time.

"I'm really happy just to have a medal around my neck."

In addition to the 100m title, Rio 2016 Paralympian Kinghorn also won 200m gold at London 2017 but has opted to race only the shorter distance in Dubai, having had surgery in the summer that left her out of action for seven weeks.

"I've only been training solidly for the past six weeks," said Kinghorn, who suffered spinal injuries in an accident on her family's farm in 2010.

"I personally expected top five, and I was going to come away happy. But my time yesterday [in the heats] shows such good progress.

"I'm going to take a couple of weeks off after this and then it's the big build up for Tokyo and I know I can go so much faster. It's really encouraging to know that.

"It was my world title, but I got to win that in London, so that's going to be with me for the rest of my life.

"It's the first time I've raced against the Chinese athlete who won that. I've never seen her before, but now I have seen her race, I can only build on that."

Elsewhere, Ben Rowlings and Isaac Towers will both compete in the T34 400m final on Saturday after progressing from their respective heats.