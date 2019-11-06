World Para-Athletics Championships: Derry's McIlveen is first Irishman in action

Jason Smyth is unbeaten during his long Paralympic career while Michael McKillop's only defeat came back in 2006

Derryman Conor McIlveen is Ireland's first competitor at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai on Thursday with Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop not in action until next week.

McIlveen will be making his world championships debut when he competes in the T38 400m heats at 14:52 GMT.

He will be among 14 competitors hoping to make Friday's final.

Smyth will defend his T13 100m title on 13 November with McKillop in action the following day in the T38 1500m.

McKillop will compete in his event along with world championship debutant, City of Lisburn athlete David Leahy.

Glengormley athlete McKillop was forced to miss last year's European Para-Athletics Championships because of injury.

Like Eglinton runner Smyth, McKillop won two gold medals at the last World Para-Athletics Championships in London two years ago but both are only competing in one event in Dubai.

After McIlveen is Ireland's only competitor on the opening day of the championships, day two will see Galway man Alex Lee before Ireland's first ever blade runner when he races in the T64 200m heats.

Lee will also compete in the T64 100m on Sunday.