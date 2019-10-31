Tokyo 2020 Paralympic marathons 'unlikely' to be moved because of heat worries

Marcel Hug is the men's Paralympic T54 marathon defending champion

The marathons at next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo are "unlikely" to be moved to another city, says the International Paralympic Committee.

The Olympic marathon and race walk events have been moved north to Sapporo because of concerns over summer temperatures in Tokyo.

The Paralympic races are a month later, in September.

"We will work with Tokyo 2020 to discuss effective countermeasures," IPC president Andrew Parsons said.

"Historical weather data shows Tokyo is cooler in September than August."

Five marathon races will take place at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: the men's T12, T46 and T52/53/54 races, as well as the women's T12 and T54 events, with the IPC already confirming they will start at 06:30 local time.

The decision to move the Olympic events was made following the World Championships in Doha, which saw 28 of 68 starters withdraw from the women's marathon despite the event being run at midnight.

The 2019 World Para-athletics Championships will be held in Dubai from 7-15 November.

Parsons added: "This November, Tokyo 2020 will send to the IPC this summer's weather data which will be reviewed and analysed by the IPC medical committee.

"The recommendations of the committee, together with the views of the athlete community, will be reported to the up-coming IPC Project Review meeting in December."