World Shooting Para Sport Championships: Britain's Skelhon wins double gold

Matt Skelhon is a double world champions after winning the R6 50m SH1 event with a world-record score

Briton Matt Skelhon has won his second gold of the World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Sydney.

Skelhon, 34, won the R6 50m SH1 event to follow-up on his earlier success in the mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1.

Skelhon, who secured his second gold with a world record score of 251.4 points, said: "I've worked really hard and wanted to come to Sydney to smash it.

"I couldn't be happier with two golds. Tokyo can't come soon enough."

Skelhon is in line to be selected and could be joined at next year's Tokyo Paralympics by Issy Bailey, who finished 9th in the women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 to secure a spot for GB.

Lorraine Lambert also secured a quota place for the Paralympics through her performance in the R8, 3 position rifle event, taking the shooting team's quota to six members.

Michael Whapples won bronze in the VI rifle and James Bevis, Ryan Cockbill and Tim Jeffrey won gold in the 50m SH2 men's team event.