Jonnie Peacock out of World Para-athletics Championships with injury

Jonnie Peacock won his second world title in London in 2017

Two-time Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock has withdrawn from Great Britain's squad for November's World Para-athletics Championships in Dubai.

Peacock, 26, has pulled out with a knee injury that has "taken longer to heal than expected".

He won T44 100m gold at the Lyon 2013 and London 2017 World Championships.

"It's always tough being on the sidelines but I hope it will be a great event in Dubai and I will be cheering on the team from the UK," he said.

"With some planned rest, I hope to be back into winter training in no time.''

A 42-strong British team will compete in Dubai from 7-15 November.