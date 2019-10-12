Matt Skelhon seals 10m air rifle prone mixed SH1 gold for Britain

Skelhon has competed at three Paralympic Games

Britain's Matt Skelhon claimed the 10m air rifle prone mixed SH1 title at the World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Sydney.

The 34-year-old Beijing Olympic champion, who won World Cup gold in France last year, secured double silver in the World Cup in Osijek in July.

But in the Sydney final he shot 10.9 and 10.8 to move into top spot.

His winning score of 253.2 was just 0.3 ahead of Australia's Anton Zappelli, who had held the early advantage.

China's Yan Yaping completed the podium.

"I came in here wanting to win, but it was tight with the top three so you never know," Skelhon said. "But it was my goal, I wanted to be world champion again and I achieved it."