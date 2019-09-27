Claire Taggart: Gold at European Regional Open for NI Boccia Paralympian

Claire Taggart has won seven medals this year

Northern Ireland Boccia Paralympian Claire Taggart has won a gold medal at the BC2 Individual Games at the BISFed Nymburk European Regional Open.

The Larne woman beat Benito Sanchez from Spain 3-2 in the semi-final and another Spaniard, Raul Marti, by the same scoreline in the final.

Claire will also compete in the next couple of days in the BC1/2 Team event.

Her primary aim is to pick up ranking points to count towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Claire is continuing her winning streak after medalling silver and bronze in the individual and team games respectively at the boccia European Regional Championships in Seville earlier this month.

This latest medal brings her total to seven this year.