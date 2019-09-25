Tokyo 2020: Robotic 'power assist suits' to be used at Paralympics

Support staff wore the 'power assist suits' at the 2017 Para-powerlifting Japan Cup

Robotic 'power assist suits' will be used for the first time at the Paralympics at Tokyo 2020.

With some athletes lifting more than three times their body weight, staff will wear the suits to help them attach and remove weights from barbells.

The suits will also be used to transport heavy objects at the Olympics and Paralympics, and to load athletes' luggage on to buses at airports.

They will also be used at World Para-powerlifting events.

Power assist suits were used at the 2017 Para-powerlifting Japan Cup.

The 2020 Paralympics will run from 25 August to 6 September, and the Olympics from 24 July to 9 August.