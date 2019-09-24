Glentoran: Belfast club's disabled football project recognised by Uefa

Glentoran Disability FC has been recognised by Uefa

Glentoran have been recognised by Uefa after the club picked up an award for its disabled football project.

The Glens were on Tuesday presented with the silver grassroots award for 'an outstanding grassroots football project for people with disabilities'.

"It has been a real joy watching our disability section grow over the years," said Glentoran Academy Development Manager Stephen Lowry.

"From its humble beginnings we now have around 60 disability players."

Glentoran Disability FC juniors coach Mark Smith says it is a 'privilege' to have been recognised by Uefa.

"I am grateful for the opportunity Glentoran academy and club have given me to grow and develop the junior disability squad into what it is now," said Smith.

"I love what I do and working with the kids, who always give their all, is a real joy."

Seniors coach Jordan Wray praised the development of disabled football at Glentoran, adding that it's a great pleasure to have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of the players.

"It is absolutely fantastic to see how far the senior disability section has come over the years and it is developing even further," said Wray.

"It has been such a privilege coaching each and every player over the years and seeing their passion for the game in each training session and match.

"It's incredible knowing that we are making an impact in each of their lives just by giving them an inclusive environment where they feel comfortable to play the sport that they love despite their disability."