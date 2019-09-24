Great Britain win epee bronze at Wheelchair Fencing World Championships

Dimitri Coutya won a gold, silver and bronze medal at the championships in South Korea

The Great Britain men's epee team won bronze to take the country's medal total to five at the Wheelchair World Fencing Championships in South Korea.

Dimitri Coutya, Piers Gilliver, Matthew Campbell-Hill and Oliver Lam-Watson beat Italy 45-33 in the final event.

Britain finished fifth overall behind Italy, Ukraine, Russia and China, who topped the table with 25 medals.

Their two golds in Cheongju came from Gilliver, in the men's epee A final, and Coutya in the epee B final.

Gilliver's success came on his 25th birthday, as he beat Russia's Artur Yusopov to take make up for losing out on gold two years previously. He also won bronze in the men's sabre competition.

Coutya overcame Belarus' Paralympic title-holder Andrei Pranevich to secure his place in the men's epee B final, before going on to win gold against China's Daoliang Hu.

He also claimed Great Britain's only silver of the competition as he lost his men's foil B title to China's Paralympic champion Yanke Feng.

Britain's medals

Men's epee A gold - Piers Gilliver

Men's epee B gold - Dimitri Coutya

Men's foil B silver - Dimitri Coutya

Men's sabre A bronze - Piers Gilliver

Men's team epee bronze - Dimitri Coutya, Piers Gilliver, Matthew Campbell-Hill and Oliver Lam-Watson