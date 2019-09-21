European Para-table tennis Championships: British trio retain European title

Paul Karabardak and David Wetherill en route to victory in Sweden

Britain's Paul Karabardak, Martin Perry and David Wetherill retained their European title at the European Para-table tennis Championships in Sweden.

The trio beat Greece 2-1 in the men's class six final in Helsingborg.

"We were expected to win so there was a bit of pressure on us which is why it is nice to come through," said Wetherill, who had heart surgery last month.

"It has been a good week and I would have taken it five days ago."

Aaron McKibbin, Billy Shilton and Ross Wilson were silver medallists in men's class eight, while Kim Daybell, Ashley Facey Thompson and Joshua Stacey took bronze in the men's class 10.