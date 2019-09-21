European Para Table Tennis Championships: Sue Gilroy and Megan Shackleton win bronze

Megan Shackleton and Sue Gilroy
Shackleton, 20, said she was "really happy with how the tournament has gone"

Britain's Sue Gilroy and Megan Shackleton have secured a bronze medal at the European Para Table Tennis Championships in Sweden.

The pair won their class 4-5 doubles match against Germany's Sandra Mikolaschek and Lisa Hentig on Friday.

The British women went on to lose to Serbia in their next round-robin matches, but defeat for Russia meant Gilroy and Shackleton finished third.

"I think it is the best doubles we have ever played," Gilroy said.

"It has been a tough tournament but we've done really well and Megan has played fantastically well in the singles."

