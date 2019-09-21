European Para Table Tennis Championships: Sue Gilroy and Megan Shackleton win bronze

Shackleton, 20, said she was "really happy with how the tournament has gone"

Britain's Sue Gilroy and Megan Shackleton have secured a bronze medal at the European Para Table Tennis Championships in Sweden.

The pair won their class 4-5 doubles match against Germany's Sandra Mikolaschek and Lisa Hentig on Friday.

The British women went on to lose to Serbia in their next round-robin matches, but defeat for Russia meant Gilroy and Shackleton finished third.

"I think it is the best doubles we have ever played," Gilroy said.

"It has been a tough tournament but we've done really well and Megan has played fantastically well in the singles."