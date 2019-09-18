Wheelchair Fencing World Championships: Dimitri Coutya and Piers Gilliver win gold and bronze

Dimitri Coutya has defended the men's Epee B title he won at the 2017 Championships in Rome

Britain's Dimitri Coutya has retained his men's Epee B title at the World Wheelchair Fencing Championships in Korea.

Coutya beat China's Daoliang Hu 15-7 after defeating Paralympic champion Andrei Pranevich in the semi-final.

It adds to the silver he won in the Foil B event on Tuesday.

Coutya's team-mate Piers Gilliver, who won gold in the Epee A event on Tuesday, also claimed a second medal with bronze in the Sabre A category.

"It feels really fantastic," said Coutya, who was fifth in the event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I was really disappointed with the Foil result as I felt I could have done much better but then I'm aware of the fact that the athletes I was facing were at the highest standard.

"But to come out with silver on such a competitive stage was fantastic, and to rectify that with a gold medal and to defend the title from two years ago as well.

"For me, coming into the sport, Daoliang Hu has been one of the ones to watch over the whole time and one of the most dominant figures.

"Finally now to be competitive with him in both disciplines is a really incredible feeling, especially over the next year in the build-up to Tokyo."