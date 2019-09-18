World Para Athletics Championships: Libby Clegg returns to GB squad

Clegg, who completed the T11 100m and 200m double at Rio 2016, gave birth to Edward in April

Double Paralympic champion Libby Clegg has been named in Britain's squad for the World Para-athletics Championships five months after becoming a mother.

Clegg, 29, did the T11 100m and 200m double at Rio 2016, and will be competing at her first major championships in three years.

Great Britain have named a 43-strong team featuring 11 world champions for the event in Dubai from 7-15 November.

It includes Hannah Cockroft, Jonnie Peacock, Sophie Hahn and Kadeena Cox.

Richard Whitehead, Olivia Breen, Sophie Kamlish and Sammi Kinghorn are also among those attempting to defend their titles, earned in London two years ago.

Stef Reid, Aled Davies and Hollie Arnold headline the British contingent in the field.

Britain earned 39 medals, including 18 golds, when London hosted the championships in 2017.

Clegg, who was crowned world champion in 2011 and gave birth to Edward in April via an emergency C-section, will be guided by Thomas Somers as she begins her bid to defend her Paralympic titles in Tokyo.

Four athletes will make senior debuts - Owen Miller, Hannah Taunton, Anna Nicholson and Lydia Church - while Ola Abidogun earns his first British vest since 2014.

Head coach Paula Dunn said: "The event is a key competition in the Paralympic cycle and I'm really excited to see how this team performs in two months' time.

"I'm very pleased to see the four debutants joining this team after demonstrating they are ready for this level of competition. It is testament to their hard work and progress during the season.

"We enjoyed our best ever world championships at the biggest edition of the event in London two years ago, but we are not complacent.

"Para-athletics is ever evolving and athletes from all countries have continued to improve since then. I expect our team to step-up and show their ability on the international stage."